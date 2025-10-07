NHC | Home of the best Halal Hot Chicken! حلال
Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - South San Francisco
A La Carte
Chicken Tendo
Chicken Tender, side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC sauce. حلال | Halal$5.95
Chicken Waffle Sando
Fresh made waffles, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$8.50
Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$7.95
Shrimp Sando$8.45
Classic Combos
#1 Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
Chicken sandwich, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz, and a drink of choice. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$14.95
#2 Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
Two chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, and a drink of choice. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$15.95
Combos
#3 NHC Sando Plate
Two chicken sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$18.75
#4 NHC Waffle Plate
Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. حلا | Halal$18.95
#5 NHC Hot Fries
Two chopped chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 10oz, coleslaw, pickles, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$16.75
#6 NHC Hot Wings
6pc Crispy fried jumbo wings and drumstick, 5oz Fries. Served with two sides of sauce of choice. حلال | Halal$17.95
#7 NHC Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$16.75
#8 NHC Shrimp Plate
Two fried shrimp sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$18.95
Feast Squad
#9 Dirty Six [Tendos]
6pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each tender. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$28.95
#10 Dirty Six [Sandos]
6pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each sandwich. حلال | Halal$39.95
#11 Dirty Dozen [Tendos]
12pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. حلال | Halal$54.95
#12 Dirty Dozen [Sandos]
12pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. حلال | Halal$76.95
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc
6pc cream cheese stuffed breaded jalapenos. Served with a side of Ranch.$6.55
Popcorn Shrimp 8oz
8oz golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$7.65OUT OF STOCK
Mac & Cheese 8oz
8oz gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily with three types of cheese.$6.55
Mac & Cheese bites 7pc
7pc Mac & Cheese bites, battered and fried to perfection.$7.45
Crazy Fries 5oz
Get crazy, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, coleslaw, drizzled with cheese sauce and NHC Sauce. (Upgrade with any combo)$6.95
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings; crispy onion loves delight. (Upgrade with any combo)$7.35
Waffle Fries 5oz
5oz premium waffle fries (Upgrade with any combo)$6.55
Sides
Beverages
Sauces
Barbecue Sauce$0.50
Buffalo Sauce$0.50
Cheese Sauce 2oz
Mild cheddar cheese sauce.$0.50
Honey Mustard Cup$0.50
Honey Packet$0.25
Ketchup Packet$0.20
Maple Syrup 2oz
Sweet, sticky, and perfectly golden.$0.50
NHC Sauce 2oz
Our top secret sauce, served with most items.$0.75
Ranch 2oz
Our Creamy Ranch is the perfect cool dip for any bite.$0.50