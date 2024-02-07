The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!

Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 1) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot) Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 2) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot) Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 3) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot) Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 4) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot) Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 5) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot) Heat Levels & Flavors (Tendo 6) Required* Please select 1 Plain Jane (No Heat) Buffalo Ranch (No Heat) Backyard BBQ (No Heat) Mildly Cyrus (Mild) Blazin (Hot) Punisher (Very Hot) Hail Mary (Extremely Hot)