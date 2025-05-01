Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Chicago
Featured Items
Chicken Tendo
Chicken Tender, side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC sauce. Halal.$4.90
Mac & Cheese 8oz
8oz gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily with three types of cheese.$6.55
Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$7.55
A La Carte
Chicken Waffle Sando
Fresh made waffles, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. Halal.$7.65
Shrimp Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, golden fried shrimp, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$7.65
Classic Combos
#1 Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
Chicken sandwich, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz, and a drink of choice. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$14.25
#2 Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
Two chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, and a drink of choice. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce. Halal.$14.25
Combos
#3 NHC Sando Plate
Two chicken sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$16.45
#4 NHC Waffle Plate
Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. Halal.$16.95
#5 NHC Hot Fries
Two chopped chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 10oz, coleslaw, pickles, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$16.35
#6 NHC Hot Wings + Free Drink
6pc Crispy fried jumbo wings and drumstick, 5oz Fries. Served with two sides of sauce of choice. Halal.$16.55
#7 NHC Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce. Halal.$16.45
#8 NHC Shrimp Plate
Two fried shrimp sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$16.95
Feast Squad
#9 Dirty Six [Tendos]
6pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each tender. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$26.35
#10 Dirty Six [Sandos]
6pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each sandwich. Halal.$36.45
#11 Dirty Dozen [Tendos]
12pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. Served with a side of NHC Sauce. Halal.$46.95
#12 Dirty Dozen [Sandos]
12pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. Halal.$76.36
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc
6pc cream cheese stuffed breaded jalapenos. Served with a side of Ranch.$6.55
Popcorn Shrimp 8oz
8oz golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$7.65
Mac & Cheese bites 7pc
7pc Mac & Cheese bites, battered and fried to perfection.$7.45
Crazy Fries 5oz
Get crazy, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, coleslaw, drizzled with cheese sauce and NHC Sauce. (Upgrade with any combo)$6.55
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings; crispy onion loves delight. (Upgrade with any combo)$7.35
Waffle Fries 5oz
5oz premium waffle fries (Upgrade with any combo)$6.55
