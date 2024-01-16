Grand Opening! We serve Halal chicken at this location!
Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Stevenson Ranch
A La Carte
Chicken Tendo
Chicken Tender, side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC sauce.$4.45
Chicken Waffle Sando
Fresh made waffles, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce.$6.95
Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.85
Shrimp Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, golden fried shrimp, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.95
Classic Combos
#1 Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
Chicken sandwich, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz, and a drink of choice. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$12.95
#2 Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
Two chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, and a drink of choice. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce.$12.95
Combos
#3 NHC Sando Plate
Two chicken sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$14.95
#4 NHC Toast Plate
Two chicken tenders, on buttered Texas style toast, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$14.85
#4 NHC Waffle Plate
Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce.$15.95
#5 NHC Hot Fries
Two chopped chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 10oz, coleslaw, pickles, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$14.85
#6 NHC Hot Wings
Crispy fried jumbo wings and drumsticks, comes in 5 pc or 10 pc. Served with two sides of sauce of choice.$13.85
#7 NHC Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce.$14.95
#8 NHC Shrimp Plate
Two fried shrimp sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$15.95
Feast Squad
#9 Dirty Six [Tendos]
6pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each tender. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$23.95
#10 Dirty Six [Sandos]
6pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each sandwich.$34.95
#11 Dirty Dozen [Tendos]
12pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$43.95
#12 Dirty Dozen [Sandos]
12pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors.$69.42
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers 6pc
6pc cream cheese stuffed breaded jalapenos. Served with a side of Ranch.$5.95
Popcorn Shrimp 8oz
8oz golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.95
Mac & Cheese 8oz
8oz gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily with three types of cheese.$5.95
Mac & Cheese bites 7pc
7pc Mac & Cheese bites, battered and fried to perfection.$6.75OUT OF STOCK
Crazy Fries 5oz
Get crazy, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, coleslaw, drizzled with cheese sauce and NHC Sauce. (Upgrade with any combo)$5.95
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings; crispy onion loves delight. (Upgrade with any combo)$6.65
Waffle Fries 5oz
5oz premium waffle fries (Upgrade with any combo)$5.95