Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Tempe
A La Carte
- Chicken Tendo
Chicken Tender, side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC sauce.$4.45
- Chicken Waffle Sando
Fresh made waffles, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce.$6.95
- Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, chicken tender, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.85
- Shrimp Sando
Butter toasted buns, coleslaw, pickles, golden fried shrimp, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.95
Classic Combos
- #1 Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
Chicken sandwich, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz, and a drink of choice. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$12.95
- #2 Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
Two chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, and a drink of choice. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce.$12.95
Combos
- #3 NHC Sando Plate
Two chicken sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$14.95
- #4 NHC Waffle Plate
Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce.$15.95
- #5 NHC Hot Fries
Two chopped chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 10oz, coleslaw, pickles, drizzled with NHC Sauce. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$14.85
- #6 NHC Hot Wings
Crispy fried jumbo wings and drumsticks, comes in 5 pc or 10 pc. Served with two sides of sauce of choice.$13.85
- #7 NHC Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Side of coleslaw 2oz, toast, and NHC Sauce.$14.95
- #8 NHC Shrimp Plate
Two fried shrimp sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$15.95
Feast Squad
- #9 Dirty Six [Tendos]
6pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each tender. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$23.95
- #10 Dirty Six [Sandos]
6pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select individual flavors for each sandwich.$34.95
- #11 Dirty Dozen [Tendos]
12pc NHC style chicken tenders. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$43.95
- #12 Dirty Dozen [Sandos]
12pc NHC style chicken sandwiches. Variety pack to try them all. Select up to four flavors.$69.42
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers 6pc
6pc cream cheese stuffed breaded jalapenos. Served with a side of Ranch.$5.95
- Popcorn Shrimp 8oz
8oz golden fried shrimp. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.$6.95
- Mac & Cheese 8oz
8oz gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily with three types of cheese.$5.95
- Mac & Cheese bites 7pc
7pc Mac & Cheese bites, battered and fried to perfection.$6.75
- Crazy Fries 5oz
Get crazy, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz, coleslaw, drizzled with cheese sauce and NHC Sauce. (Upgrade with any combo)$5.95
- Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings; crispy onion loves delight. (Upgrade with any combo)$6.65
- Waffle Fries 5oz
5oz premium waffle fries (Upgrade with any combo)$5.95
Sides
N/A Beverages
Sauces
- Backyard BBQ Sauce 2oz
A smoky, sweet, and tangy sauce bbq sauce.$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce 2oz
A fiery, tangy kick with just the right amount of heat$0.50
- Cheese Sauce 2oz
Mild cheddar cheese sauce.$0.50
- Honey Packet$0.25
- Ketchup Packet$0.20
- Maple Syrup 2oz
Sweet, sticky, and perfectly golden.$0.50
- NHC Sauce 2oz
Our top secret sauce, served with most items.$0.75
- Ranch 2oz
Sweet, sticky, and perfectly golden.$0.50
Potato Fries 5oz
Premium salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. (Standard with all combos)