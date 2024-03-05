Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Tempe
A La Carte
Classic Combos
Combos
- Nashville Sando Plate$14.95
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Toast Plate$14.50
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Hot Fries$14.85
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.
- Nashville Tendo Plate$14.95
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Shrimp Plate$15.95
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.
The Spicy Squad
- The Spicy 6ix [Tendos]$23.95
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy 6ix [Sandos]$33.95
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy Dozen [Tendos]$44.95
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy Dozen [Sandos]$69.95
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- Chicken Sando 4pc, 2 Drinks$24.95
Feeds 2. Choose up to 4 flavors. NHC Variety Pack
- Chicken Tendo 6pc, 2 Drinks$24.95
Feeds 2. Choose up to 6 flavors. NHC Variety Pack
Appetizers
- Jalapeno Poppers 6pc$5.95
- Popcorn Shrimp$6.95
Golden Popcorn Shrimp. Side of Pink Sauce.
- Mac & Cheese bites 7pc$6.75
- Crazy Fries$5.95
Fries, Coleslaw, Cheese Sauce, Pink Sauce.
- Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz$5.95
Gooey Delicious Mac & Cheese
- Onion Rings$5.95
