A La Carte

Classic Combos

Combos

The Spicy Squad

Appetizers

Sides

Beverages

  • Coca-Cola
    Coca-Cola
    $2.00

    Can 12oz

  • Coca-Cola Diet
    Coca-Cola Diet
    $2.00

    Can 12oz

  • Dr.Pepper
    Dr.Pepper
    $2.00

    Can 12oz

  • Orange Soda
    Orange Soda
    $2.00

    Can 12oz

  • Sprite
    Sprite
    $2.00

    Can 12oz

  • Water
    Water
    $1.75

    Bottled Water 16.9oz

Sauces