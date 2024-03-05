A La Carte

Classic Combos

  • Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
    Chicken Sando, Fries & Drink
    $12.95

    Classic. Feeds 1.

  • Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
    Chicken Tendo 2pc, Fries & Drink
    $12.95

    Classic. Feeds 1.

Combos

The Spicy Squad

Appetizers

Sides

Beverages

Sauces