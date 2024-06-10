Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Atlanta
NHC
Combos
- Nashville Sando Plate
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.$14.95
- Nashville Toast Plate
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.$14.95
- Nashville Hot Fries
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.$14.85
- Nashville Tendo Plate
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.$14.95
- Nashville Shrimp Plate
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.$15.95
Classic Combos
The Spicy Squad
- The Spicy 6ix [Tendos]
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!$23.95
- The Spicy 6ix [Sandos]
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!$33.95
- The Spicy Dozen [Tendos]
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!$44.95
- The Spicy Dozen [Sandos]
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!$69.95
Appetizers
Sides
- Tendo
Tendo$3.95
- Tendo & Toast
Tendo on Toast Bread$4.95
- Chicken Sando
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce.$5.95
- Shrimp Sando
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.$5.95
- Fries 5oz
Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.$4.25
- Fresh Coleslaw 4oz
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.$3.95
- Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz
Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.$5.95
- Premium Ranch
Premium Ranch.$0.50
- Pink Sauce
Sicker than your average.$0.50
Beverages
Sauces
Catering Simple
Classic Combos
Beverages
Sauces
- Pink Sauce$0.50
- Premium Ranch 1.5 oz$0.50