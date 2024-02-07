Nashville Hot Chicken NHC - Atlanta
Combos
- Nashville Sando Plate$14.95
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Toast Plate$14.95
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Hot Fries$14.85
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles.
- Nashville Tendo Plate$14.95
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries.
- Nashville Shrimp Plate$15.95
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.
Classic Combos
The Spicy Squad
- The Spicy 6ix [Tendos]$23.95
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy 6ix [Sandos]$33.95
The Spicy 6ix pack. Up to 6 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy Dozen [Tendos]$44.95
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
- The Spicy Dozen [Sandos]$69.95
The Spicy Dozen pack. Up to 4 heat levels & flavors to choose from because varieties are the spices of life!
Appetizers
Sides
- Tendo$3.95
Tendo
- Tendo & Toast$4.95
Tendo on Toast Bread
- Chicken Sando$5.95
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce.
- Shrimp Sando$5.95
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
- Fries 5oz$4.25
Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.
- Fresh Coleslaw 4oz$3.95
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
- Gooey Mac & Cheese 8oz$5.95
Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.
- Premium Ranch$0.50
Premium Ranch.
- Pink Sauce$0.50
Sicker than your average.