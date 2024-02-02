Nashville Hot Chicken - Atlanta Food Truck
Combos
- Nashville Sando Plate$15.75
Two chicken sandos with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
- Nashville Toast Plate$14.50
Two tenders on white toast bread with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
- Nashville Hot Fries$15.25
Two chopped tenders, fries, coleslaw, and pickles. Halal.
- Nashville Tendo Plate$14.95
Three chicken tenders with side of 5oz fries. Halal.
- Nashville Shrimp Plate$15.65
Two Shrimp sandos served with a side of 5oz fries.
Combos W/ Drinks
Appetizers
Sides
- Tendo$3.65
Tendo
- Chicken Sando$6.50
Butter toasted buns, tender, pickles, coleslaw, Pink Sauce. Halal.
- Fresh Coleslaw$3.99
Fresh colelsaw, sauced.
- Fries 5oz$4.25
Seasoned Fries. Side of ketchup.
- Premium Ranch$0.50
Premium Ranch.
- Pink Sauce$0.50
Sicker than your average.
- Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.$4.75
Gooey Mac & Cheese made fresh daily.
- Tendo & Toast$4.65
Tendo on Toast Bread
Combos W/Mac & Cheese
- Nashville Sando Plate W/ Mac & Cheese$15.99
Two chicken sandos loaded with Mac & Cheese with a side of 5oz fries. Halal.
- Nashville Toast Plate W/ Mac & Cheese$15.99
Two tenders on white toast bread loaded with Mac & Cheese with a side of 5oz fries. Halal.
- Nashville Hot Fries W/Mac & Cheese$17.25
Two chopped tenders, fries, Mac & Cheese, and pickles. Halal.
- Chicken Sando, Mac & Cheese, Fries & Drink$14.99
Nashville sando loaded with mac & cheese instead of coleslaw. Feeds 1. Halal.
- Chicken Sando 4pc W/Mac & Cheese , 2 Drinks$27.99
4 piece Nashville Sandos, each loaded with Mac & Cheese. Feeds 2. Halal.