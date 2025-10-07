  • Home
  • /
  • #8 NHC Shrimp Plate

#8 NHC Shrimp Plate

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
1
Two fried shrimp sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fires 5oz. Served with a side of NHC Sauce.