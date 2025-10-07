#4 NHC Waffle Plate

$0

Flavors Required* Please select 1 to 2 Select... Customize Select... Sides Select... Appetizers Select... Beverages Select... Sauces Select...

Add to Cart 1

Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. Halal.