  • Home
  • /
  • #4 NHC Waffle Plate

#4 NHC Waffle Plate

$0

Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
Select...
1
Two chicken waffle sandwiches, salt & peppered 5/16 cut potato fries 5oz. Served with a side of maple syrup and NHC Sauce. Halal.